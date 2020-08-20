 Skip to main content
Chippewa County adds six new COVID-19 cases while six others released from isolation
Chippewa County adds six new COVID-19 cases while six others released from isolation

Chippewa County added six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while six previous active cases have been released from isolation, according to information from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

The number of active cases in the county remains at 37 with one case hospitalized. The county has 291 cumulative confirmed cases with 254 of those released from isolation with zero deaths. Chippewa County also added 507 negative test results with 11,728 total.

Statewide there have been 68,233 confirmed cases with 8,072 of those cases active. Wisconsin has 1,093,294 cumulative negative test results with 5,469 hospitalizations and 1,067 deaths.

