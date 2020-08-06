Chippewa County adds three COVID-19 cases while seven released from isolation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County has added three new COVID-19 confirmed cases Thursday while seven previously active cases have been released from isolation, according to information from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

The three new cases bring the number of cumulative COVID-19 positive tests in the county to 220 overall while the active number of active cases dropped by four to 17 due to the release of seven cases from isolation.

A release from isolation means it has been 10 days from the date they first had symptoms and at least three days after symptoms improved.

In addition the county had 93 negative test results, bringing the combined total up to 8,058 with one person remaining hospitalized and zero deaths thus far in Chippewa County.

Statewide Wisconsin has 9,562 active cases among the 57,779 confirmed cases as 47,221 have been released from isolation. Wisconsin has had 4,881 hospitalizations, 978 deaths and 961,851 negative tests overall.

