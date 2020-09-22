 Skip to main content
Chippewa County adds two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, three more hospitalizations
Chippewa County added two new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

In addition to the two new coronavirus cases since Sept. 21, 14 more individual have been released from isolation, lowering the total number of active cases to 62 throughout the county.

A total of 42 negative test results were collected Tuesday. However, three COVID-19 victims have been admitted to the hospital bringing the total number to five currently receiving medical care and 23 to-date. The COVID-19 death total in Chippewa County remains at zero.

During the same one day-period, the Wisconsin coronavirus confirmed cases number rose to 104,170, with 14,770 of those being active.

The state of Wisconsin has received 1,348,492 negative test results, 6,765 coronavirus hospitalizations and 1,251 COVID-19 related deaths so far.

CHIPPEWA HERALD STAFF

