Chippewa County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center will be holding sessions later this month to help county residents parse through information coming from Washington and Madison about legislation and its effects.
Leslie Fijalkiewicz, manager of the Aging and Disability Resource Center, will discuss a number of issues at four upcoming sessions, like Gov. Tony Ever’s proposed 2019 to 2021 budget, transportation funding for seniors and persons with disabilities, community services for people with dementia, funding for Older Americans Act programs and conversations in Madison and Washington about Medicare and Medicaid.
They will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 at the Chippewa Falls Library; from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 23 at the Bloomer Senior Center; from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. April 26 in Cadott at St. John’s Lutheran Church; and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 29 in Cornell at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
