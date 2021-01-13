Chippewa County aims to administer 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots per week

Weideman said that increased willingness to take the vaccine is in part because they now know someone who has taken it and not had any adverse side effects.

Next week, ‘1B’ workers, specifically law enforcement and firefighters, will start receiving their vaccinations. She isn’t sure when other 1B workers will be eligible for vaccinations. However, school teachers and employees are expected to receive their shots in early February.

Vaccines produced by drug manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna have both been approved for combating COVID-19. Weideman said both are being distributed and used in the county. The Pfizer vaccine requires storage at about 90 degrees below zero, which presents an additional challenge, but Weideman said it hasn’t been a problem so far.

“Thus far, the community partners are finding it doable; they aren’t having problems with the cold storage,” Weideman said.

Climbing cases

For the first time in a month, Chippewa County saw more than 200 new COVID-19 cases. Weideman said 292 people tested positive among 722 tests given, with the positivity rate at 40.4 percent. In comparison, the state’s positivity rate in the past week is 29.4 percent.