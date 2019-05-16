A Chippewa County animal nutrition and health company was awarded for its entrepreneurship last week.
APECS Global, LLC, a Stanley-based animal health and nutrition company, was named Chippewa County Entrepreneur of the Year by the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation for growing its business into a national and international source for custom products.
The name ABECS is an acronym for multi species — avian, aquatics, bovine, equine, exotics, canine, caprine, cats, swine and sheep.
The company founded in 2016, mainly for farm animals.
Dr. Vijay Sasi took over the company as President and CEO in January 2018, and since then extended the product line to include items for food and companion animals.
The company formulates custom products for their customer’s needs, and has also expanded their products to include not only powdered supplements but also gels, pastes, capsules, topically applied items and others.
Vasue Sasi, director of operations at ABECS Global, said the company’s growth over the last several years has been due to working towards a goal they had in mind when taking Sasi took the lead of the company.
She said a history of working with animals has also informed their businesses model.
“The experience working in this field came in handy,” Sasi said.
According to the CCEDC, the award was in recognition of expanding significantly in recent years from what the company started with.
Dr. Vijay Sasi said also said that his prior work as a veterinarian had given the company a useful point of view for product development and growth.
"I understand the problems and the products that are missing," Sasi said.
He said that in the future, they would like to continue their growth out of purely custom products and develop some branded products as well.
Charlie Walker, president of the CCEDC, said the award was “acknowledgement of that bootstrapping” that the company had done to get where it is currently.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.