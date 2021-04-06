 Skip to main content
Chippewa County announces 12 new cases of COVID-19 Monday
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 12 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,197 countywide to date (less than 50 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 29,475 negative coronavirus tests and 240 total hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) countywide to date.

Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 640,000 cases of COVID-19 to date (less than 7,500 currently active) and 7,342 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of one life lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

