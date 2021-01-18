Chippewa County announces 21 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths over the weekend

Chippewa County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases to 6,534 to-date (392 currently active). No new deaths were reported over the weekend, leaving the coronavirus death toll in Chippewa County at 72 lives lost.

There have now been 26,121 negative COVID-19 test results countywide and 196 people have been hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus (nine currently hospitalized). The county remains at a “high” risk level for the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 522,716 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin to-date (26,136 currently active) and 5,907 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus in the state (a one day increase of one).