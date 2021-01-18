 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa County announces 21 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths over the weekend
0 comments
top story

Chippewa County announces 21 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths over the weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, bringing the total positive cases to 6,534 to-date (392 currently active). No new deaths were reported over the weekend, leaving the coronavirus death toll in Chippewa County at 72 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 26,121 negative COVID-19 test results countywide and 196 people have been hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus (nine currently hospitalized). The county remains at a “high” risk level for the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 522,716 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin to-date (26,136 currently active) and 5,907 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus in the state (a one day increase of one).

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Mobile Vaccinations Start Tuesday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News