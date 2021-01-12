Chippewa County announces 48 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Chippewa County COVID-19 update

Chippewa County announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 6,343 to-date (381 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced, leaving the death toll in Chippewa County at 70 individuals.

Eight people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 complications (183 to-date) and there have been 25,700 negative coronavirus test results in Chippewa County as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have now been 510,975 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin to-date (30,659 currently active) and 5,576 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus so far (a one day increase of five).