Chippewa County announces eight new active COVID-19 cases

Chippewa County announced eight new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,359 to date (fewer than 70 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 30,441 negative coronavirus tests and 257 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 664,000 cases of coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of 775 cases) and 7,596 individuals have passed away due to complications with COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 14 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.