Chippewa County announces false positive COVID-19 test

Chippewa County announced a reduction of one false positive COVID-19 result Friday, decreasing the total positive cases to 7,510 countywide to date (fewer than 30 cases currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,239 negative coronavirus tests administered and 296 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (four individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 677,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 108 active cases) and 8,046 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one day increase of five lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.