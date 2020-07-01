Chippewa County announces new local COVID-19 online data dashboard

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health announced a new local COVID-19 online data dashboard Wednesday.
The initiative comes in an effort to keep the community informed and to be transparent about its decision making. The dashboard will be broken down by three groupings that are critical to understanding and responding to COVID-19 — disease occurrence, health care availability and public health response.
Within each group, measures and thresholds help to determine the progress that is or isn't being made toward identifying and controlling the spread.
The dashboard can be viewed at the Chippewa County website: https://www.co.chippewa.wi.us/government/covid-19-coronavirus-disease-2019.
"The virus is still in Chippewa County and the only sure way to keep your risk low is to stay at home and interact only with those living in your household," Chippewa County Department of Public Health Officer/Director Angela Weideman said in a press release. "No matter what our dashboard says, there will be a risk of getting COVID-19 if you are out and about in our county."
The Data Task Force is made up of public health nurses, other public health practitioners and law enforcement and is monitoring the 11 measures as well as other measures.
The Task Force may add or remove measures to the dashboard as data is available in order to best represent what is happening in Chippewa County.
Decisions to change the dashboard will be made after multiple weeks of monitoring and review; they will not be made simply to change the risk level.
The intent of this dashboard is to help the public understand what is happening in Chippewa County and make informed decisions for their family, businesses and community.
The current risk level is moderate with corresponding gathering recommendations of 50 or fewer for indoor events and 100 or fewer for events held outdoors.
With all gatherings, the Chippewa County Department of Public Health recommends attendees wear masks, stay at home if they're sick and stay physically distant in public.
If hosting a gathering, ensure there is ample space for physical distancing and that attendees do not need to be touching shared objects.
