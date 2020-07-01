Chippewa County announces new local COVID-19 online data dashboard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health announced a new local COVID-19 online data dashboard Wednesday.

The initiative comes in an effort to keep the community informed and to be transparent about its decision making. The dashboard will be broken down by three groupings that are critical to understanding and responding to COVID-19 — disease occurrence, health care availability and public health response.

Within each group, measures and thresholds help to determine the progress that is or isn't being made toward identifying and controlling the spread.

The dashboard can be viewed at the Chippewa County website: https://www.co.chippewa.wi.us/government/covid-19-coronavirus-disease-2019.

"The virus is still in Chippewa County and the only sure way to keep your risk low is to stay at home and interact only with those living in your household," Chippewa County Department of Public Health Officer/Director Angela Weideman said in a press release. "No matter what our dashboard says, there will be a risk of getting COVID-19 if you are out and about in our county."