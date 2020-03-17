Chippewa County approves emergency powers

The Chippewa County board unanimously approved a plan Monday morning that gives county Administrator Randy Scholz and county board Chairman Leigh Darrow emergency powers.

The resolution states that Scholz and Darrow are “authorized to take all steps necessary to ensure the safety of Chippewa County” employees and residents, and the emergency authority will remain in effect until formal board motion.

At this time, Scholz said he hasn’t changed hours of operation or public access to the courthouse.

One possibility is limiting hours and contacts with the veteran’s office, as those courthouse visitors tend to be older.

“As things change, that is why we need that flexibility,” Scholz said. “We’re trying to keep our employees and the public safe, and keep our operations going.”

Angela Weiderman, the county’s public health director, said she wouldn’t object to the board eliminating committee meetings for the foreseeable future. While there hasn’t been any positive cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa County, Weiderman noted the dangers if it spreads.

“We don’t want to get where we need 50 ventilators in Chippewa County, because we don’t have 50 ventilators in Chippewa County,” Weiderman said.

