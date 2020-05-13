Chippewa County approves up to 30 small business loans

However, Walker said that perhaps 35% of these small businesses would not reopen if they are still closed at the end of May.

Reopening plans

Chippewa County officials are looking at ways to safely reopen the government.

“The last several weeks have been challenging,” Scholz told the board. “We have worked hard to keep lines of communication open at this time. We’ve been trying to do our best to get information out.”

Scholz didn’t announce a timeline for when the courthouse could reopen.

“Chippewa County will look different when we first reopen, and there may be best practices that will continue for an indefinite period of time,” he said.

Instead, Scholz said the county has created a “welcome back” task force that has looked at topics like placing physical barriers between employees and the public, which should be in place in coming weeks. He also talked about not requiring county employees to take temperature checks before going to work, but he urged everyone to closely monitor their own health.

“We wanted to change the narrative to a positive,” Scholz said.