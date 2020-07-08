Chippewa County at high risk for COVID-19

Weideman has generally avoided saying where outbreaks have occurred, but in the past week, her office released a notice of a spike of new cases and a possible exposure to a person with COVID-19 in Cornell.

In the past week, 642 tests were given to Chippewa County residents, also a new record. That is a significant jump from 486 tests administered the previous week, and also up from 458 and 440 tests given in recent weeks.

“That really is due to more people with symptoms going in and getting tests,” Weideman said. “We are seeing a higher number of people coming in with symptoms.”

Overall the positive test rate remains low, with just 3.1% of county residents testing positive.

While the number of tests being given is climbing across the state and nation, Weideman said they are still getting 90% of results back within 48 hours. The rest are coming back within a week, she said.

Asymptomatic people in the Chippewa Valley are still not able to get COVID-19 tests, but Weideman said that they have an adequate supply of testing materials at this time to give tests to those with symptoms.

The county has so far been able to keep up with contact tracing on all the new cases.