Chippewa County board Chairman Jared Zwiefelhofer announced in a letter Monday that he will step down from that position at the March 12 meeting, after several county board members urged him to do so in the wake of his conviction on three hunting-related infractions.
Two Chippewa County board members said Sunday that board chairman Jared Zwiefelhofer should …
“At this time I would like to apologize to all of the county board supervisors, all of the county employees, and most importantly the citizens of Chippewa County,” Zwiefelhofer wrote. “On Nov. 19, 2018, I made a choice which resulted in me receiving three citations from the (Department of Natural Resources). I have no excuses and take full responsibility for what I’ve done, and for that, I am very sorry.”
Zwiefelhofer added that he knows it has been an “unwanted distraction,” and he hopes to re-establish the trust and respect he once had in the county.
While Zwiefelhofer said he will step down as chairman on March 12, it appears he intends to stay on the board.
Bloomer police chief Jared Zwiefelhofer, also chairman of the Chippewa County Board of Super…
“This (resignation as chairman) will open it up for the election of a new county board chair,” he wrote. “The decision of the county board will be final. If t he county board re-elects me as chair, I will accept it. If the county board elects someone else as chair, then I will respect that decision and support whomever it may be.”
Zwiefelhofer, who was elected as chairman last April, has served on the board since 2010.
“I ask you to not let this one action completely overshadow my years of service to the taxpayers of Chippewa County,” he wrote to conclude his letter.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — After 36 years of service on the Chippewa County Board, Larry Willkom has a…
Board member Steve Gerrish of Lake Hallie, who is among the board members who publicly called for Zwiefelhofer to step down, said he’s pleased that Zwiefelhofer did so willingly, rather than force a vote from the board, where a majority would have been needed to oust him as chair.
“I’m happy he’s accepted responsibility for what he’s done,” Gerrish said.
However, the board is slated to meet tonight, although it is possible it could be canceled due to snow. Gerrish said Zwiefelhofer should step down at the meeting.
“We want a chair in place, and he’s already made his decision,” Gerrish said.
The board’s vice chair is Leigh Darrow of the town of Eagle Point. Gerrish said that Darrow would temporarily run a meeting if Zwiefelhofer were absent, but Darrow doesn’t automatically become chair when Zwiefelhofer steps down.
In a letter Sunday night, Gerrish was critical of Zwiefelhofer serving on the county’s Legal & Law Enforcement Committee. Zwiefelhofer also is the Bloomer police chief.
“It’s appalling to me that he can be on this committee anymore, as he doesn’t follow the laws of the state of Wisconsin himself,” Gerrish wrote in his letter.
Zwiefelhofer was named as police chief in August 2011. He started with the department as a reserve in 1992.
It remains unclear if Bloomer officials will reprimand Zwiefelhofer. After the citation charges were filed, Bloomer city administrator Sandi Frion said that the city’s Police Commission is responsible for handling any discipline of the chief. The Police Commission hasn’t met to discuss any discipline, she added. Frion couldn’t be reached for comment Monday to see if a meeting will be held now that Zwiefelhofer has been convicted.
Zwiefelhofer pleaded no contest to the three hunting citations on Feb. 5: improperly placing bait, possessing a deer killed without bow on an archer tag, and operating an ATV with a loaded firearm. All three are citations. As a result of the convictions, Zwiefelhofer’s Department of Natural Resources privileges are suspended for two years and he must pay $878 in fines and court costs.
The Burnett County district attorney’s office was contacted after the citations were filed, but officials there didn’t have an incident report.
Zwiefelhofer was named police chief in August 2011. He started with the department as a reserve in 1992.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Enjoying reading here about Chippewa County board chairman to step down in March.
Emily,
http://www.dissertationhelp.uk/finance-dissertation/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.