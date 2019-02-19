The Chippewa County Board of Supervisors confirmed Tuesday evening that they will elect a new board chair in March.
Board chair Jared Zwiefelhofer announced in a letter last week that he was stepping down from the position though he will remain on the board.
Prior to confirming the consent agenda, Zwiefelhofer’s resignation letter was removed as a communications item and vice-board chair Leigh Darrow — who led the meeting — did not discuss it beyond calling it a moot point.
Several board members called on Zwiefelhofer to step down after being cited for several hunting violations in northern Wisconsin in November.
In early February, Zwiefelhofer pleaded no contest to improperly placing bait, possessing a deer killed without bow on an archer tag, and operating an ATV with a loaded firearm.
In his letter announcing his resignation as board chair, Zwiefelhofer apologized to the citizens of Chippewa County for both the choices that led to the citations and its effect on the board of supervisors work.
“I have no excuses and take full responsibility for what I’ve done, and for that I am very sorry,” Zwiefelhofer wrote. “Also as a result of my actions, it has brought an unwanted distraction to the County Board, and for that I am also sorry.”
Zwiefelhofer has planned to step down effective March 12, at which point the board would elect a new chair.
He noted in his letter that the decision of the board would be final, though if he were re-elected, he would accept it.
Zwiefelhofer was named Bloomer police chief in August 2011. He started with the department as a reserve in 1992.
Human services director
Chippewa County’s new Human Services Director spoke before the board Tuesday.
Tim Easker will start as the human services director on Feb. 25. Easker has been filling as interim director for the last six months and has also worked as the department’s operations administrator.
Easker started with Chippewa County in 2010 as manager of the children with differing abilities division.
When speaking to the board, Easker reiterated that he took the responsibilities of the new position very seriously.
“I came to the point that I felt like I’ve been training for this my entire life,” Easker said.
The department of human services includes the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Economic Support, the Recovery and Wellness Consortium, and Children, Youth and Families.
Prior to coming to Chippewa County, Easker worked at the Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee as the Northwest Area Director and contracted with contracted with area county human service agencies to provide services to children and their families in the three core areas of counseling, out-of-home care, and prevention.
