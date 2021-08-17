Chippewa County Board to expand next year from 15 to 21 districts

“Part of my problem is the late data we have,” Hull said. “Making a decision on how to split (districts), there is a lot of speculation involved. I’m not totally against expanding. I think we picked that number (21) out of the air.”

Hull isn’t sure about the notion that the board members have too many assignments.

“I don’t feel overburdened with the meetings,” Hull said. “I haven’t found it excessive.”

Board member Tom Thornton of Stanley also voted against the expansion.

“I don’t think we need to go to 21; I think 19 is a viable number,” Thornton said. “The people spoke 12 years ago with a referendum.”

Thornton noted he serves on four committees and agrees with Hull that it isn’t a heavy burden, so he opposed the idea of expanding to reduce the number of committee assignments for each member.

County administrator Randy Scholz said he heard from several board members about their desire to increase the size of the board in the past two years.

He had a survey done, and nearly two-thirds of the board said they wanted to go larger.