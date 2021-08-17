Chippewa County Board to expand next year from 15 to 21 districts

The Chippewa County Board is set to expand next year.
The board voted last week to add six more supervisor seats, increasing from 15 to 21 districts.
In 2010, voters approved a referendum that shrunk the board from 29 to 15 seats. The reduced board size took effect in April 2012.
Board chairman Dean Gullickson said that over the past nine years, it became clear the board had become a bit too small. By adding more seats, Gullickson said he anticipates it will allow for younger, more diverse board members.
“The common, average person can’t sit on the board right now, because there are so many committee assignments,” Gullickson said. “It’s almost a full-time job.”
With just 15 seats, some districts are simply too large, particularly the one in the county’s northeast corner. That district, represented by “Buck” Steele, covers Cornell, Holcombe and several towns. Gullickson said expanding the board will get more rural representation on the board.
“Buck Steele’s district is 22 miles wide,” Gullickson said. “He can’t make all the town board meetings in a month.”
Board member Chuck Hull of Chippewa Falls voted against the measure. He had sought an expansion to 19 instead.
“Part of my problem is the late data we have,” Hull said. “Making a decision on how to split (districts), there is a lot of speculation involved. I’m not totally against expanding. I think we picked that number (21) out of the air.”
Hull isn’t sure about the notion that the board members have too many assignments.
“I don’t feel overburdened with the meetings,” Hull said. “I haven’t found it excessive.”
Board member Tom Thornton of Stanley also voted against the expansion.
“I don’t think we need to go to 21; I think 19 is a viable number,” Thornton said. “The people spoke 12 years ago with a referendum.”
Thornton noted he serves on four committees and agrees with Hull that it isn’t a heavy burden, so he opposed the idea of expanding to reduce the number of committee assignments for each member.
County administrator Randy Scholz said he heard from several board members about their desire to increase the size of the board in the past two years.
He had a survey done, and nearly two-thirds of the board said they wanted to go larger.
When the board shrunk in 2010, a petition and a referendum was required because it launched by the public. However, because the board wanted to add seats, only a resolution was needed to make the change.
Scholz said the cost won’t be much more to have six additional members. Each board member will be issued an iPad, and there will be some more mileage reimbursement. However, the size of nearly all committees isn’t changing, so the per diem payments won’t change.
There is one committee that might grow; the Land Conservation Committee currently has six seats, and Scholz said the plan is to change that to seven seats to erase tie votes.
With a county population of roughly 65,000 people, each board member currently has about 4,333 residents. With 21 board seats, each supervisor will represent about 3,095 residents.
The reason the board voted on the district change now is because it also set up a redistricting committee to coincide with the census results. The redistricting committee has been ordered to set up 21 districts that are roughly the same size in population and bring boundary maps back to the board for final approval.