Chippewa County buildings to reopen for nonessential use Feb. 15

Starting on Monday, Feb. 15, Chippewa County buildings will be unlocked and open to the public.

Visitors are still encouraged to call ahead to schedule appointments or use the drop box located outside of door one. However, it is not required for most departments.

The following departments have additional requirements:

Aging and Disability Resource Center of Chippewa County (ADRC)The ADRC door will remain locked due to many clients being at higher risk for severe illness. Individuals should call 715-726-7777 or email adrc@co.chippewa.wi.us to access services.

Public HealthPublic Health will be open by appointment only due to mass vaccination clinics.

