Chippewa County buildings to reopen for nonessential use Feb. 15
Chippewa County buildings to reopen for nonessential use Feb. 15

Chippewa County Courthouse

Chippewa County buildings have been closed to the public for all of 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but will reopen with a number of restrictions starting in the middle of February.

 CHIPPEWA HERALD

Starting on Monday, Feb. 15, Chippewa County buildings will be unlocked and open to the public.

Visitors are still encouraged to call ahead to schedule appointments or use the drop box located outside of door one. However, it is not required for most departments.

The following departments have additional requirements:

Aging and Disability Resource Center of Chippewa County (ADRC)The ADRC door will remain locked due to many clients being at higher risk for severe illness. Individuals should call 715-726-7777 or email adrc@co.chippewa.wi.us to access services.

Chippewa County

Public HealthPublic Health will be open by appointment only due to mass vaccination clinics.

Chippewa County

Circuit CourtThe courts are open but court dates are changing and can be fluid. Anyone with a court date should check the Wisconsin CCAP system before leaving home or call one of the numbers here: Branch one (715-726-7781), Branch two (715-726-7783), Branch three (715-738-7300), Juvenile Court Intake Office (715-726-7734), Register in Probate Office (715-726-7737). The Clerk of Courts Office has information on its website for making payments, filing new cases or documents and requesting records.

Human ServicesFunctions such as child protective services, adult protective services, crisis services, adult mental health and substance abuse, children long term support, juvenile intake and economic support will continue in a limited capacity.

Sheriff’s Department and Jail

Information and guidelines can be on online at www.co.chippewa.wi.us/government/sheriff.

“As the courthouse resumes operations, I acknowledge that the virus is still present in our community,” said Randy Scholz, Chippewa County administrator. “We encourage community members to follow safety protocols including wearing a mask, hand washing and physical distancing. Wearing a mask is required in county buildings.”

