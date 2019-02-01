Chippewa County clerk of court Karen Hepfler has rejected a grievance claim by former employee Nate Liedl, who was fired Jan. 10.
Liedl, 37, worked in the clerk of courts office for nearly six years. He ran against Hepfler for the clerk of courts position in the November election. He submitted a grievance letter to the county a week his firing, contending he was dismissed because he ran against his boss in the election.
Hepfler sent a letter to Liedl this week, denying the claim. She doesn’t address Liedl’s allegation of why he was dismissed.
“I have reviewed the grievance,” Hepfler wrote in the one-page letter. “Pursuant to the grievance policy, the grievance is hereby denied.”
Liedl said he is still considering filing a wrongful termination lawsuit against the county. He said he will be contacting human resources director Toni Hohlsfelder to request a hearing to appeal the termination.
The county’s attorney, Jim Sherman, said Thursday that the county cannot comment on any ongoing grievance issues.
Liedl said he sent the grievance letter to the County Board chairman and vice-chair, and neither has responded to him.
Hepfler, 55, has served as clerk of court since 2001. Along with dismissing Liedl, Hepfler also recently fired two other workers in her office, including a woman who actively campaigned for Liedl on social media and at parades throughout last summer.
Liedl said he decided last spring to run for the elected position to lead the office, and he began collecting signatures. Shortly after filing, he was giving a warning about his job performance; he had never had any form of discipline in his first five years there.
Hepfler, a Democrat, received 14,450 votes (53 percent) to win re-election on Nov. 6. Liedl, who ran as a Republican, received 12,622 votes (47 percent).
Prior to being fired Jan. 10, Liedl was told that “transaction report” for 2018 that monitored his computer activity showed he had accessed juvenile department cases 18 separate times. Liedl readily admits he had read the cases, but didn’t know it was something he couldn’t do, or would be considered a fireable offense.
“We knew things were confidential, but we didn’t know we couldn’t access them,” Liedl said previously. “We knew we couldn’t talk about it.”
Liedl said this rule should have been explained better during his training. The fact that he did it 18 times over the course of the year shows he didn’t know what he was doing was wrong, he contends.
The woman who assisted Liedl during the campaign was terminated Dec. 6. She declined to comment, and asked that she not be identified because she didn’t want to lose her severance package. She worked in the office for about seven years.
“I believe the discharge of two employees who worked on a campaign against Ms. Hepfler within two months of her being re-elected shows these were instances of vindictive targeting,” Liedl wrote in his grievance letter.
Liedl’s six-month son, Jaxon Hunter, died Nov. 1, after he was reportedly stomped on by a 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl. Liedl maintains that he did not look at the girl’s file or anything related to that case.
Liedl contends that other workers in the office — both former employees and current staff — have confided to him they have looked at similar confidential records. He didn’t want to divulge any names to not get anyone else in the office in trouble.
