With the snow disappearing, Chippewa County’s community gardens are going to be open for business.
The county has two community gardens where people can rent plots to grow their own produce, one in Chippewa Falls and one in Bloomer.
The Chippewa Falls garden is located in Marshall Park on Bridgewater Avenue, and any open spaces can be leased by individuals, households or organizations.
The fee for leasing the 12 foot by 24 foot plots is $20 for Chippewa Falls residents or $30 for non-residents.
Bloomer’s garden has 10 foot by 20 foot plots along Duncan Road which are $20 for the season for Bloomer community residents and the staff of Mayo Clinic Health System – Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Both are expected to be tilled and ready to go in May.
Laura Kasdorf, a master gardener with the UW-Extension in Chippewa County, has been working with the Chippewa Falls community garden since it started in 2008.
She encouraged people who are interested to apply. The applications will be open at the beginning of April.
She said they usually fill the 41 plots available in Chippewa Falls every year.
Gardeners who had plots last year have first choice to renew their lease, but if they decide not to the spots are up for new gardeners after April 1.
After April 15 people who would like two plots have the chance to get another.
Kasdorf said the garden has gotten a wide range of gardeners since it’s been open, from school children to retirees.
Reasons for using it are varied as well, from those living in apartments, properties with too little sun or bad soil, or as an area to experiment with gardening and growing your own vegetables.
“It gives people who don’t have an ideal gardening situation at home a chance to garden,” Kasdorf said.
“It gives people a chance to grow for themselves, to grow for others or grow things they just want to try.”
The Chippewa Falls garden has water access with hoses and a fence to prevent deer from entering.
Application information and guidelines is available on the Chippewa County UW-Extension website.
All applications should be mailed or dropped off at the Chippewa County UW-Extension Office located at 711 N. Bridge Street, Courthouse Room 13, in Chippewa Falls.
In addition to support from the city, they also receive help with the tilling from Tractor Central in Chippewa Falls.
Kasdorf encouraged people to look at the garden as it progresses throughout the season.
“We want the public to walk through,” Kasdorf said. “It’s educational and it’s aesthetically pleasing.”
