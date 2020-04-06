Chippewa County continues coronavirus outreach

When the coronavirus outbreak began, Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman immediately set up an email for people to reach out to her office.
That email address, covid@co.chippewa.wi.us, has been shared at all of her public meetings about the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Weideman said three or four people have helped manage the emails they have received. It has served as the county’s form of a call center for people to reach out on any questions they have. People are also welcome to call the public health office at 715-726-7900.
“A lot of the questions we’re getting are about the (stay-at-home) order, and what is essential and what isn’t,” she said. “It was a lot of businesses and churches. The guidance we’re really giving is for safety.”
Weideman said the electronic dialogue has allowed public health officials to remind the community, particularly the vulnerable, to remain isolated, and to get help to those who need it.
“If you have a chronic health condition, you absolutely should stay home,” she said. “If you do need help getting groceries, we absolutely want you to call our (Aging & Disability Resource Center.)”
Weideman said she is glad to take calls from the public as well. She feels like many people are concerned they are bothering her with small questions, but she assures them she wants to hear their concerns.
“I appreciate they are calling, so we can figure out how to keep people safe and healthy,” she said.
The email also has been a good way for people to alert officials of improper gatherings, which they’ve passed along to law enforcement.
“Some are community members concerned that others aren’t following the orders,” Weideman said.
So far, she hasn’t seen many questions come in from people who are sick and wondering what to do next.
“People now know what the symptoms are, and what to look for,” Weideman said.
While Weideman hasn’t set up a formal call center, she is in the process of creating a phone system for those who are isolated and need to speak to someone to reach out.
Case update
Chippewa County had no new cases reported on Monday, but Weideman said for the first time, a patient has been hospitalized because of the virus. Weideman described the person as “doing fairly well” but wouldn’t elaborate on the person’s age or where the person is being treated.
Across western Wisconsin, only two new cases were reported Monday: one each in Clark and Jackson counties.
However, western Wisconsin had its first coronavirus-related death reported on Saturday, in Buffalo County.
April Loeffler, Buffalo County public health officer, said the individual “was in their 80s and had underlying health conditions.”
“Our public health team has followed up with everyone who had close contact with the individual,” Loeffler said.
The county has only had two reported cases, including the fatality.
Concerned about COVID-19?
