Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten reacts to COVID-19 death toll

Chippewa County reported its first COVID-19-related death on Oct. 12. In the 63 days since then, the county has totaled 61 deaths from the virus, nearly one a day.
For Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten, that means his four-person office has been busier than ever.
“We have to wear personal protective equipment; it takes a little more time,” Patten said Monday. “We have to be cautious so we don’t get it. And there is extra paperwork with COVID cases. It’s just part of the job. The hours we put in are just longer.”
Every person who dies in the county is now tested for COVID-19, adding more work for Patten and his staff.
In an average year, Chippewa County sees 850 deaths, or nearly three daily. So, adding in COVID-19 deaths over the past two months has made a notable increase in their cases.
“We just adjusted,” he said. “We just get through.”
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman praised Patten and his staff.
“The team from the coroner’s office have been great to work with,” Weideman said. “I get calls from them at all times of the day. They don’t complain, but I can tell they are exhausted.”
Chippewa County has suffered deaths at a rate of 95 per 100,000 residents, well above the state average of 70.4.
Support Local Journalism
In comparison, Eau Claire County has seen 63.2 deaths per 100,000 residents. Barron (109), Clark (126.7), Rusk (75.7) and Trempealeau (81.8) counties are all above the state average. However, St. Croix County (25) has among the lowest death rates in the state.
Chippewa County has just one morgue, located in the basement of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Patten said it’s small, with only enough room to house five bodies. No autopsies are performed in either Chippewa or Eau Claire counties; if an autopsy is required, the body is taken to a hospital in St. Paul, Minn.
Most bodies are taken directly to funeral homes, so on average, only about 150 deaths are taken to the morgue.
“The COVID deaths, they don’t stay in there long,” Patten said. “Often, they go straight to the funeral home.”
Usually, the county is required to wait 48 hours to perform a cremation, but Patten said that rule has been waived to make sure there isn’t a backlog of cases. A body generally stays in the morgue for just one day; typically, if a body stays there a second day it is because the coroner’s office hasn’t located a family member of the deceased, he explained.
Patten said no death case is easy for his office to handle.
“They are all hard, because we know families all over the county,” Patten said.
However, Patten said his staff is there to provide guidance and support.
“There is some satisfaction from that, because we know we are helping families,” Patten said.
Patten, 67, also is Boyd-Edson-Delmar fire chief. He has served as county coroner since January 2011.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.