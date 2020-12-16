Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten reacts to COVID-19 death toll

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In comparison, Eau Claire County has seen 63.2 deaths per 100,000 residents. Barron (109), Clark (126.7), Rusk (75.7) and Trempealeau (81.8) counties are all above the state average. However, St. Croix County (25) has among the lowest death rates in the state.

Chippewa County has just one morgue, located in the basement of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Patten said it’s small, with only enough room to house five bodies. No autopsies are performed in either Chippewa or Eau Claire counties; if an autopsy is required, the body is taken to a hospital in St. Paul, Minn.

Most bodies are taken directly to funeral homes, so on average, only about 150 deaths are taken to the morgue.

“The COVID deaths, they don’t stay in there long,” Patten said. “Often, they go straight to the funeral home.”

Usually, the county is required to wait 48 hours to perform a cremation, but Patten said that rule has been waived to make sure there isn’t a backlog of cases. A body generally stays in the morgue for just one day; typically, if a body stays there a second day it is because the coroner’s office hasn’t located a family member of the deceased, he explained.

Patten said no death case is easy for his office to handle.