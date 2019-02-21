As the snow continues to pile higher, so do municipalities’ snow removal costs.
In Chippewa County, overtime and related costs reached nearly record highs early in the month.
According to Brian Kelley, Chippewa County Highway Commissioner, from Feb. 10 through Feb. 16, county workers have put in 1,253 hours of overtime for winter maintenance.
By Feb. 9 the county had spent $313,616 in winter maintenance costs.
The three-year average costs for the entire month of February is a little more than $350,000, and the report hadn’t included the more recent snow events.
“I’m pretty certain this is on track to be one of the most expensive Februaries we’ve ever had, if not the most,” Kelley said.
The county is expected to take up the issue of snow maintenance funding again, due to the county’s vehicle registration phasing out at the end of this year.
The fee, which brought in around $540,000 annually, was used to pay off deficits for winter maintenance and continue funding road maintenance.
The county’s road map includes 22 county routes and 16 state routes, so at any time, there could be almost 40 people out clearing roads.
Kelley said a little more than 60 people in the county staff are licensed to run plows if need be, beyond their other positions.
This weekend is expected to see more snow, though not in the volume of previous week’s accumulation.
According to the National Weather Service, Friday night there is snow likely before 4 a.m., then it’s expected to continue potentially mixed with freezing drizzle.
The NWS predicted a low of about 26 and new snow accumulation of less than 1 inch.
That is expected to continue to Saturday night, where there is an 80 percent chance of snow with accumulations expected between 3 and 5 inches, and temperatures in the low 20s.
That’s likely to slack off before continuing Monday night and Tuesday, with a 40 percent chance of snow for both times and temperatures dropping to negative single digits at night.
Cities in the area are reporting that February has already reached record snow levels.
As of Feb. 20, this month beat out February 1936 in in Eau Claire by more than 5 inches, up to 33.7 inches so far.
St. Cloud and the Twin Cities in Minnesota also hit record February snowfalls with 23.5 inches and 31.7 inches, respectively, according to the National Weather Service.
