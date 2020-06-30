Chippewa County court system faces COVID problem

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Several workers in the Chippewa County court system have been placed in quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns, causing a disruption in the court calendar for the next two weeks.

Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director, couldn’t divulge the names of employees or say how many workers are out. It also is unclear how long they will not be at work. She also wouldn’t say whether anyone has tested positive for the virus or if this is just a precautionary measure.

“There has been an exposure with the court system in Chippewa County,” Weideman said. “The health department has been working diligently with the court system. Everyone is working to protect the public. People are working with us and following recommendations. The county is making sure we aren’t putting people in higher-risk situations.”

Chippewa County has three circuit court judges. Judge Steve Gibbs was in his courtroom on Tuesday handling cases; Judges Steve Cray and James Isaacson were not in court either Monday or Tuesday although they both had scheduled cases. Neither could be reached for comment.

"My courtroom reporter and I are handling as many possible hearings as we can, and we ask everyone to understand and be patient," Gibbs said Tuesday afternoon. He declined to comment further.