Chippewa County Courthouse is open

The Chippewa County Courthouse has re-opened to the public, with facemasks being recommended but not required, County Administrator Randy Scholz said.

Scholz said the doors were unlocked Monday, and almost all county departments are open to the public.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center remains closed to the public because it serves a vulnerable population, and the veterans’ services office is locked because of a lack of staffing.

“We have taken steps to minimize risks,” he said.

At this time, Scholz said he has told employees who can’t socially distance from others to wear masks.

“We haven’t made masks mandatory yet,” Scholz said. “If we see a big uptick in people coming in, we will reevaluate that.”

Public health director Angela Weideman said she doesn’t anticipate asking area businesses or municipalities to look at requiring masks at this time. Many cities nationwide are now requiring masks in any indoor facility, other than homes. Miami is now requiring masks everywhere in public, indoors and outdoors.

Weideman said physical distancing is still the best practice for slowing the spread of COVID-19.