Chippewa County COVID-19 active case number grows by 14 to 194

The number of Chippewa County active COVID-19 cases grew by 14 on Friday with 33 new confirmed cases along with 19 previously active cases being released from isolation, according to information from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

The county currently sits at 194 active cases, up 14 from Thursday with the 33 new cases being confirmed and the previous ones being released.

Overall Chippewa County has had 764 confirmed cases thus far with 570 of those being released from isolation. The county had an additional 136 negative test results since Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 16,066 with 10 people remaining hospitalized and zero deaths.

Statewide 144,818 confirmed cases have been reported with 27,516 of those cases currently active. Wisconsin has had 1,518,662 negative test results with 8,199 hospitalizations and 1,440 total deaths.

