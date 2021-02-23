Chippewa County COVID-19 cases begin to flat line, four new cases Tuesday

Chippewa County announced four new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,013 in Chippewa County to-date (70 currently). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the COVID-19 death toll in Chippewa County at 90 lives lost.

There have now been 27,958 negative coronavirus tests in Chippewa County to-date and 219 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (two currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 560,405 cases of COVID-19 to-date (11,208 currently active) and 6,876 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide (a one day increase of one). Of the deceased, 159 died from other causes, according to their death certificates.