 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa County COVID-19 cases begin to flat line, four new cases Tuesday
0 comments
top story

Chippewa County COVID-19 cases begin to flat line, four new cases Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced four new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,013 in Chippewa County to-date (70 currently). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the COVID-19 death toll in Chippewa County at 90 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 27,958 negative coronavirus tests in Chippewa County to-date and 219 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (two currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 560,405 cases of COVID-19 to-date (11,208 currently active) and 6,876 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide (a one day increase of one). Of the deceased, 159 died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Troy Ulry
Obituaries

Troy Ulry

LAKE HALLIE — Troy A. Ulry, 53, of Lake Hallie passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News