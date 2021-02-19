Chippewa County COVID-19 cases continue to drop, four new cases announced Friday

Chippewa County announced four new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 6,993 to-date (70 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 90 lives lost.

There have now been 27,804 negative COVID-19 tests administered in Chippewa County, bringing the positivity rate to 20 percent. 216 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus to-date (two currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

As of Friday, there have been 12,200 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Chippewa County. 7,841 of them have been the Phizer vaccine and 4,359 have been the Moderna vaccine. Of those vaccines, 9,329 have been the first dose and 2,871 have been the second dose.

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 558,337 positive cases of COVID-19 to-date (11,167 currently active) and 6,820 individuals have lost their lives due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 17). Of the deceased, 159 individuals died from other causes, according to their death certificates.