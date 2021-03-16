 Skip to main content
Chippewa County COVID-19 cases continue to flat line, no new cases announced Tuesday
Chippewa County COVID-19 cases continue to flat line, no new cases announced Tuesday

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, leaving the total number of positive cases at 7,120 countywide to-date (less than 40 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 28,897 negative COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County to-date and 228 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus (two individuals currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 570,253 cases of COVID-19 to-date (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,179 individuals have lost their lives due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one day increase of one life lost). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

