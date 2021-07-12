Chippewa County COVID-19 cases continue to flatline

Chippewa County announced there were no new cases of COVID-19 Monday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,524 countywide to date (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active).
No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced over the weekend, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.
There have now been 31,430 negative coronavirus tests administered and 305 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”
The state of Wisconsin has now seen 679,000 active cases of COVID-19 to date and 8,812 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus. 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.