Chippewa County COVID-19 cases continue to slow to a crawl

Chippewa County did not announce any new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,503 countywide to date (fewer than 30 cases currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced over the weekend, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,202 negative coronavirus test results and 289 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (three individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 676,000 active cases of coronavirus and 8,013 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with COVID-119 statewide to date. 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.