Chippewa County COVID-19 cases grind to a halt, no new cases announced Monday

Chippewa County announced no new cases and retracted one previously thought to be the positive case Monday, decreasing the total positive cases to 7,170 in Chippewa County to-date (less than 30 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced over the weekend, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 29,220 negative coronavirus tests administered and 238 total hospitalizations (two individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 575,830 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide to-date (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,275 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one day increase of zero lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.