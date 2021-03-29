 Skip to main content
Chippewa County COVID-19 cases grind to a halt, no new cases announced Monday
Chippewa County COVID-19 cases grind to a halt, no new cases announced Monday

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced no new cases and retracted one previously thought to be the positive case Monday, decreasing the total positive cases to 7,170 in Chippewa County to-date (less than 30 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced over the weekend, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 29,220 negative coronavirus tests administered and 238 total hospitalizations (two individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 575,830 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide to-date (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,275 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one day increase of zero lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

