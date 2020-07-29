Chippewa County COVID-19 cases keep rising

Weideman praised the staff at the prison for keeping everyone there safe. The Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility in Chippewa Falls also had prison-wide tests conducted recently, she said.

Overall, Chippewa County has 41 active cases after four more confirmed cases on Wednesday Wednesday, but no COVID-19-related hospitalizations or deaths. Chippewa County has had 204 confirmed cases with 163 released from isolation and 7,500 negative test results, 115 coming since Tuesday.

With schools opening in about a month, Weideman said her office continues to meet with district leaders across the county about how to safely reopen.

However, the county is still considered to be at high-risk, meaning indoor gatherings should be limited to 15 people. However, Chippewa Falls High School routinely has 1,500 students or staff in the building.

“I’m concerned for schools and for safety,” Weideman said. “What is really important is that kids who can wear a mask, should wear a mask.”

Cadott schools Superintendent Jenny Starck gave some examples of what her district is planning to do this fall, such as sending children directly to their classrooms to avoid mass congregation of students and spreading out bus drop-offs.