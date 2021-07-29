Chippewa County COVID-19 cases on the rise, 9 new active cases Thursday

Chippewa County announced nine new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total positive cases to 7,578 countywide to date (fewer than 40 cases currently considered active).

No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday in Chippewa County, leaving the county COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost.

There have now been 31,667 negative coronavirus tests administered and 304 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 complications (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 685,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 883 active cases), and 8,282 individuals have passed away statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of 21 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.