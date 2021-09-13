Chippewa County COVID-19 cases remain high

Chippewa County announced 60 new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total positive cases to 8,597 countywide to date (457 cases currently considered active).

Chippewa County announced one more individual passed away Monday due to complications with coronavirus, raising the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 103 lives lost.

There have now been 33,467 negative coronavirus tests administered and 357 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 754,000 active cases of coronavirus and 8,613 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with COVID-19. 350 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.