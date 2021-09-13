 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa County COVID-19 cases remain high
0 Comments
top story

Chippewa County COVID-19 cases remain high

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 60 new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total positive cases to 8,597 countywide to date (457 cases currently considered active).

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa County announced one more individual passed away Monday due to complications with coronavirus, raising the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 103 lives lost.

There have now been 33,467 negative coronavirus tests administered and 357 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 754,000 active cases of coronavirus and 8,613 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with COVID-19. 350 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Athanasius Luke Ruf
Obituaries

Athanasius Luke Ruf

EAU CLAIRE—Athanasius Luke Ruf, 11 months of Eau Claire, died Monday, August 23, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News