Chippewa County COVID-19 cases surge, 83 new cases announced Friday

Chippewa County added 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, bringing the total in the county to 6,176 to-date (370 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were reported, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 67 in Chippewa County.

In addition to the 83 new cases reported, the total number of negative test results rose to 25,499 and eight individuals remain hospitalized with complications linked to coronavirus (179 hospitalized to-date).

There have now been 501,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin to-date (30,113 currently active) and 5,485 people have lost their lives due to complications with COVID-19 statewide to-date (a one day increase of 43).