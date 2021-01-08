 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa County COVID-19 cases surge, 83 new cases announced Friday
0 comments
top story

Chippewa County COVID-19 cases surge, 83 new cases announced Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County added 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, bringing the total in the county to 6,176 to-date (370 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were reported, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 67 in Chippewa County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the 83 new cases reported, the total number of negative test results rose to 25,499 and eight individuals remain hospitalized with complications linked to coronavirus (179 hospitalized to-date).

There have now been 501,876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin to-date (30,113 currently active) and 5,485 people have lost their lives due to complications with COVID-19 statewide to-date (a one day increase of 43).

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laura King
Obituaries

Laura King

Laura L. King, 58, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital – Eau Claire.

David Neil Neumann
Obituaries

David Neil Neumann

David Neil Neumann (Hutchinson at birth), 60, of Chippewa Falls died suddenly at his home Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

+2
Ardell Bauman
Obituaries

Ardell Bauman

Ardell E. Bauman, 74, took his last breaths Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, due to complications of Covid-19.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Floor Session on COVID-19 Legislation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News