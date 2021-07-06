Chippewa County COVID-19 continue to plateau

There are no new active COVID-19 cases (fewer than 20 currently considered active), Chippewa County officials announced Tuesday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,518 countywide to date. No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

There have now been 31,379 negative COVID-19 tests administered and 301 individuals hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 678,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 148 active cases), and 8,144 individuals have died statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of nine lives lost). Of the deceased, 214 died from other causes, according to their death certificates.