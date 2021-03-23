 Skip to main content
Chippewa County COVID-19 continue to stall, no new cases again Tuesday
Chippewa County COVID-19 continue to stall, no new cases again Tuesday

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced no new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Tuesday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,149 countywide to-date (less than 30 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 29,029 negative coronavirus tests and 232 total hospitalizations (two individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 572,611 cases of coronavirus (less than 5,500 currently active) and individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon statewide to-date (a one-day increase of lives lost). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

