Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll continues to flatline

Chippewa County announced no new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,536 countywide to date (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Monday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

There have now been 31,470 negative coronavirus tests administered and 304 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 680,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date and 8,209 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus in Wisconsin over the course of the pandemic. 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.