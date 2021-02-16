 Skip to main content
Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll hits 90 lives lost
Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll hits 90 lives lost

COVID-19
Chippewa County announced six new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 6,976 in Chippewa County to-date (70 currently active). Another individual passed away due to complications with coronavirus, bringing the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll to 90 lives lost.

There have now been 27,670 negative coronavirus test results in the county and 215 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 to-date (two people currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has seen 556,173 cases of COVID-19 thus far (11,123 currently active) and 6,753 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of five). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

