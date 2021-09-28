Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll rises to 106 lives lost, 114 new cases Tuesday

114 new cases, 106 total deaths

Chippewa County announced 114 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 9,453 countywide to date (789 cases currently considered active).

Another individual died Tuesday due to complications with coronavirus in Chippewa County, raising the County’s COVID-19 death toll to 106 lives lost.

There have now been 35,047 negative coronavirus tests administered and 379 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 801,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 6,640 active cases) and 8,813 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 19 lives lost). 415 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.