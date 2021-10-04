Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll rises to 111 over the weekend

Chippewa County announced 27 new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total positive cases to 9,778 countywide to date (819 cases currently considered active).

Two more individuals died over the weekend in Chippewa County due to complications with coronavirus, raising the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 111 lives lost.

There have now been 35,454 negative coronavirus tests administered and 395 individuals hospitalized due to complications with coronavirus (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. The county’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 814,000 active cases of COVID-19 and 8,901 coronavirus related deaths statewide to date. 450 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.