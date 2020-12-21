Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll rises to 65; 508 currently active cases

Chippewa County on Monday afternoon that 21 new active cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed and one more person has passed away due to complications with coronavirus. There have now been 5,646 total positive cases (508 currently active) and 65 COVID-19 related deaths in Chippewa County to-date.
There have now been 24,519 negative test results and 166 hospitalizations (eight currently admitted) to-date throughout the county. Chippewa County remains at a severe COVID-19 risk.
As of Monday there have been 458,510 cases of COVID-19 throughout Wisconsin to-date (36,681 currently active) and 4,745 deaths (a one day increase of 21).
