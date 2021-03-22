Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, no new cases Monday

Chippewa County announced there were no new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed Monday, leaving the total positive cases at 7,149 countywide to-date (less than 50 currently active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced over the weekend, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 93 lives lost.

There have now been 29,029 negative coronavirus tests administered in Chippewa County to-date as well as 232 total hospitalizations (two individuals currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 572,611 cases of coronavirus statewide to-date (less than 5,500 currently active) and 7,241 individuals have passed away due to complications with COVID-19 in the state (a one-day increase of zero lives lost). 159 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.