Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers surge amid festival season, 32 new cases announced Monday
Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers surge amid festival season, 32 new cases announced Monday

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 32 new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total positive cases to 7,636 countywide to date (fewer than 80 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Monday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost.

There have now been 31,772 negative coronavirus tests administered, and 306 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 687,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date, and 8,290 individuals have died statewide due to complications with coronavirus. 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

