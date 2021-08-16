Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers up by 27 new cases Monday

Chippewa County announced 27 new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total positive cases to 7,903 countywide to date (128 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Monday in Chippewa County, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost. There have now been 32,257 negative coronavirus tests administered and 323 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (12 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.” Public Health gathering recommendations include fewer than 15 individuals indoors and fewer than 50 outdoors with physical distancing.