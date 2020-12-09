Chippewa County COVID-19 positivity rates climbs near 50%

The Chippewa County COVID-19 positivity rate climbed back to 48% in the past week among those who took tests, showing that the virus is still prevalent in the community.
That is a climb from 44.8% last week, and 39.6% three weeks ago. The county remains much higher than the state average, which is 30.5% over the past week.
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman urged the public to continue to stay home as much as possible, and make alternate plans for the holidays to avoid gathering with groups outside the immediate household.
The county remains at a severe level, with Weideman recommending only immediate household members gather indoors, with outdoor gatherings limited to 10 people.
Another five county residents have died from the virus in the past week, bringing that total to 57. It is a number that weighs on Weideman.
“It’s definitely sad. We receive a lot of calls from hospitals and coroners,” she said during her weekly COVID-19 press conference Wednesday. “I try to field those calls myself. It definitely has an impact on everyone in our department.”
In the past week, the Center for Disease Control has revised its quarantine recommendations. Those who aren’t showing any symptoms after a seven-day quarantine can be released from isolation if they have a negative COVID-19 test. If someone doesn’t take a test, quarantine would end after 10 days. The previous guidance was a 14-day quarantine period. Weideman is optimistic those changes will improve the public’s willingness to comply with quarantine guidance.
“I’m extremely hopeful it will help in compliance,” she said. “Two weeks is a long time for someone to be off work and not have a paycheck.”
In the past week, 587 people tested positive from 1,104 tests given. A week ago, just 874 tests were conducted. Weideman noted that in the week leading into Thanksgiving, nearly 2,000 tests were given, and she’d like to see the number of tests climb back toward that level.
There are currently 12 county residents hospitalized from COVID-19-related symptoms, which is a decline from 21 last week. About 79% of hospital beds in the northwest region of the state are currently in use, with 84% of ICU beds occupied, she said.
Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are expected to be approved for public use in coming days and weeks, with more potentially on their way. Weideman said she has submitted a grant request for funding to promote vaccine use.
“We are definitely thinking about vaccines and the messaging to go with vaccines,” she said.
