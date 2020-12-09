Chippewa County COVID-19 positivity rates climbs near 50%

The Chippewa County COVID-19 positivity rate climbed back to 48% in the past week among those who took tests, showing that the virus is still prevalent in the community.

That is a climb from 44.8% last week, and 39.6% three weeks ago. The county remains much higher than the state average, which is 30.5% over the past week.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman urged the public to continue to stay home as much as possible, and make alternate plans for the holidays to avoid gathering with groups outside the immediate household.

The county remains at a severe level, with Weideman recommending only immediate household members gather indoors, with outdoor gatherings limited to 10 people.

Another five county residents have died from the virus in the past week, bringing that total to 57. It is a number that weighs on Weideman.

“It’s definitely sad. We receive a lot of calls from hospitals and coroners,” she said during her weekly COVID-19 press conference Wednesday. “I try to field those calls myself. It definitely has an impact on everyone in our department.”

