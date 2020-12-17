Chippewa County COVID-19 positivity rates plummet

However, the number of virus-related deaths climbed in the past week from 57 to 62.

Last week, the Chippewa Falls School District announced that elementary schools, for students kindergarten through fifth grade, will resume in-person learning January 4. Weideman said that decision was a joint effort between the school and her office, as they have seen fewer students in quarantine and isolation and fewer overall illnesses among youths.

“We really looked at the data, and how the number of cases have decreased for that age bracket,” she said.

Weideman said the positivity rate varies across the county, and they will continue to look at data before recommending other schools that have gone to all-virtual learning models transition back to in-person learning.

Weideman also was upbeat about the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine, which needs to be stored at temperatures of -70 degrees Celsius. The state’s Department of Health has worked out plans to send the vaccines to hub locations in Wisconsin.

“We are prepared and equipped for that storage,” she said.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, with the second shot coming 21 days after the first. Weideman stressed the importance of coming back for that second dose.