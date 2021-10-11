Chippewa County COVID-19 related deaths slow down over the weekend

Chippewa County announced 24 new active cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total positive cases to 10,080 countywide to date (638 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced over the weekend, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 112 lives lost.

There have now been 35,821 negative coronavirus tests administered and 409 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (six individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 835,000 active cases of COVID-19 and 9,006 coronavirus related deaths statewide to date. 475 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.